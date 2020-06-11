SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport employees, residents, students and faculty gathered to observed a moment of silence and took a knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
They carried signs that read "White Coats for Black Lives."
Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali shared an important message about identifying racism.
"As a doctor, we treat all sorts of diseases. Half the cure is recognizing you have a problem," Ghali said. "If you know you have a drinking problem and can admit it, that's half the cure. Then, you can move forward. But if you can't get to the point where you recognize there is racism, you aren't going to get anywhere."
Thursday's observance also took place at the Monroe campus.