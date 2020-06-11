SHREVEPORT, La. - Outside Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Thursday, hundreds of employees, residents, students and faculty observed a moment of silence and took a knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
They held signs that read "White Coats for Black Lives."
Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali shared an important message about identifying racism.
"As a doctor, we treat all sorts of diseases. Half the cure is recognizing you have a problem. If you know you have a drinking problem and can admit it, that's half the cure. Then, you can move forward. But if you can't get to the point where you recognize there is racism, you aren't going to get anywhere."
Thursday's observance also took place at the Monroe campus.