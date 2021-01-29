SHREVEPORT, La - Friday was the first day that Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport began offering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination for those 70+ in our community.
The vaccinations took place at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center and on the Kings Highway campus at the Ambulatory Care Clinic
Since January 4, when the Louisiana Department of Health made the COVID-19 vaccine available to community members through Phase 1b, Tier 1, Ochsner LSU Health has been vaccinating community members a minimum of six days a week.
They say their vaccine shipments remain variable week to week, resulting in the number of vaccinations ranging from 100 to more than 600 per day, depending on inventory.
Due to the limited vaccine supply, Ochsner LSU Health is not scheduling additional first-dose appointments at this time. All second-dose appointments remain as scheduled. Everyone who has received the first dose with Ochsner LSU Health is guaranteed a second-dose vaccine.
To date, the health system has administered 13,000 vaccines in North Louisiana.