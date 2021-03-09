SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport observed a moment of silence Tuesday morning on the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
Announcements were made across all Ochsner LSU Health hospitals at 10 a.m. honoring the memory of patients and loved ones.
At its hospital on Kings Highway, Ochsner LSU Health employee and COVID-19 survivor Perry Branim shared his gratitude as he was “one of those lives that was saved,” and invited everyone to pause for a moment of silence.
Since the pandemic began, Ochsner LSU Health has discharged more than 750 COVID-19 patients in Shreveport.
The hospital, which accepts transfers of patients across the region because of its critical care and pulmonology specialists, also expanded its intensive care capacity last year to treat more COVID-19 patients.