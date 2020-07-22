SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health celebrated the opening of the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Health Center – St. Vincent Avenue Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.
CEO Chuck Daigle and Ochsner LSU Health board member Timothy Jones shared the importance of the facility with a virtual audience, while local board members joined in person.
Ochsner LSU Health is investing $1 million in the facility, which is located in an area traditionally underserved in healthcare. The Health Center offers adult preventive and primary care services, with 13 exam rooms and onsite lab services, offering patient visits for annual check-ups, immunizations, chronic disease management and non-emergent illnesses and injuries.
“Our focus is to deliver care to the communities where our citizens reside, both in person in our clinics and with innovative digital health and telemedicine tools. This new clinic is easily accessible for a community that has typically been underserved in healthcare options. We are committed to making healthcare accessible so people get faster care, do a better job of managing chronic disease and conditions, and so that our community stays healthy and productive,” said Daigle.
“As stated, everyone deserves equal access to great healthcare, regardless of where they live and their ability to pay, and I thank God for the ability of the Ochsner LSU Health partnership to remove barriers to these healthcare disparities. I’m so excited to be a part of the team to secure more than a million dollars to bring a clinic to my own community here in Cedar Grove, and it brings so much joy to my heart to announce that as of right now the Cedar Grove community is no longer a medical desert,” said Jones.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Health Center – St. Vincent is located at 6670 St. Vincent Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. For an appointment, call 318-626-0050. For more information about Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport go to www.ochsnerlsuhs.org.