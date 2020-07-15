SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Oceans Healthcare announced a new partnership, Louisiana Behavioral Health, to open a behavioral health facility.
Expected to open next year, the new facility will be located in Shreveport at 9320 Linwood Avenue. The new location will increase capacity and provide a broader array of services, thus expanding what is provided at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center location on Kings Highway, hospital officials said Wednesday in a news release.
Plans include expanded access to inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and substance use disorder services for adults and seniors.
“Creating a facility dedicated to behavioral health better serves the growing number of patients for these services and simultaneously allows for more capacity in our critical care and specialized services that are vital to a Level 1 Trauma Center and stroke center,” Ochsner LSU Health CEO Chuck Daigle said. “Oceans Healthcare is a trusted provider and by leveraging their expertise we are better positioned to support the growing need in our community.”
Oceans Healthcare was chosen as Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s partner because of its performance on key national quality metrics, including lower-than-average readmission rates and overall positive patient sentiment. Oceans’ process closely aligns with that of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with a dedication to community involvement, support for residency programs and continued evaluation of future health needs in the region, officials said.
“I am elated to have a new, state-of-the-art behavioral medicine training site for our medical and allied health students, and especially for our residents and fellows. The opportunity to enhance medical education while providing improved care for patients, especially during the COVID crisis, represents a huge win for our health sciences center and the community,” said Dr. G.E. Ghali, LSU Health Shreveport chancellor.
Dr. James Patterson, LSU Health Shreveport psychiatry and behavioral medicine department chairman, said, “Right now in America, mental health challenges are at an all-time high due to a variety of reasons. As our own community struggles with a growing number of patients suffering from mental disorders including drug addiction, I am deeply grateful for this expansion and modernization of mental health services, which will enhance access and outcomes for these valued citizens.”
“The behavioral health industry is shifting to meet an ever-growing need and we remain steadfast in our commitment to expand services,” said Stuart Archer, Oceans Healthcare CEO. “Access to care remains a scarcity for so many and we’re proud to work with such highly-respected organizations in providing essential services to vulnerable members of our communities.”