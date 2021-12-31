SHREVEPORT, La- Ochsner LSU-Health plans to open a new Covid testing center at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds next Wednesday. The plan comes after a week of heavy testing numbers. On New Year's Eve, the current testing center on Linwood Avenue saw around 800 people.
The number of those testing positive was around 25%. The testing center has seen these numbers of cases consistently throughout the week. Quick care centers around Shreveport have seen positivity rates of 50%. To help with the increase in traffic, the new Fairgrounds testing center will have six lanes for vehicles.
They will be able to serve 1,500 to 2,000 people per day, more than twice their current rate. Though LSU-Health has seen a shortage in rapid tests, they have wide availability in standard "PCR" tests.
These tests now have much shorter wait times than earlier in the year. Results once took days, now they take 24 hours at most. They are also much more accurate than the rapid tests.
Ochsner LSU-Health is set to announce the new testing center on Monday. Stay tuned to announcements as to their timetable on transitioning to a new site.