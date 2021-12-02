PHOENIX – For the first time in 10 months, longtime Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport respiratory therapist Byron Bolanos is spending a full day outside a medical facility.
Bolanos was discharged from Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday, where he underwent a double lung transplant due to complications from COVID-19.
Bolanos was transferred to Norton Thoracic Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s in late June to be evaluated for a lifesaving lung transplant. He had been battling COVID-19 since late January.
Just days after he was admitted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in February, he was intubated and placed on ECMO, to take the stress off his lungs. His team of doctors decided his best chance of survival was a lung transplant. Bolanos’ co-workers lined the hospital’s corridors for his “Warrior’s Walk” as he left to begin his trip Phoenix.
Bolanos will remain near the transplant center for follow-up visits and rehab.