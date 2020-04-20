SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport administrators are working with state officials to help re-open the economy.
CEO Chuck Daigle said the health system employs more than 3,700 people and keeping them working is a priority. Plus, he said several projects are going on like the ICU expansion at the King's Highway location and moving services to St. Mary Medical Center.
There will be 111 women's and children's beds moved to St. Mary's. This will increase surge capacity, which falls in line with the federal guidelines for helping to re-open the economy.
The ICU expansion at the King's Highway campus will add 77 beds. This puts capacity in excess of 150 ICU beds.
The St. Mary's campus also has a surgery center opening next month, an imaging center, and several clinics. Daigle said more procedures will be done at the imaging and surgery centers at St. Mary’s once patients can start scheduling non-emergent procedures again.
“Those two centers are key to our strategy as Ochsner LSU to continue to expand access to care for our community. Providing quicker, faster, more efficient care, early diagnosis for patients who need care is crucial to our strategy," said Daigle.
Daigle said the health system is taking part in forums with local chambers and talking to the governor daily sharing guidance from a health care perspective.
"We're looking at the federal emergency response federal guidelines for re-opening our economy as well as working with the state and relying on all of that guidance as well as providing input within that guidance to how do we best open our economy in the safest way that protects patients, protects healthcare workers, and protects our community," said Daigle.
Daigle said the health system has seen volume reductions because of the freeze on non-elective and non-emergent procedures. But he understands stopping those surgeries benefits employees and the community.
"As you have less volume obviously you have less revenue to continue to keep the system moving forward and investing. However, we have taking the approach with the Ochsner systems backing that we want to continue to invest in our community. We’re going to continue to grow, and we’re going to continue our strategy of enhancing care of providing the highest quality of care and providing the best access to care because overall that makes our community more healthy and more productive and for the long-term that enables our economy to be much stronger,” said Daigle.
Daigle said testing has increased over the past few weeks.
“Here in North Louisiana we are running now in excess of 450 tests per day. We have that capacity. Whereas over two weeks ago, we only had the capacity of about 180 tests. So we are moving that capacity up," Daigle said. "Testing is key. Although we can’t test everyone, it is important as we move from an environment of quarantine to an environment of segmentation and isolation in our population. I think the key to opening our economy is testing and identifying hot spots within our community to ensure that we have testing and isolation in those particular parts of our community."
Daigle also added Ochsner LSU Health is working to test more people for antibodies. He said the health system is working with Abbott, a national lab manufacturer, to increase the number of antibody tests that can be done. The tests could be available in the next couple of weeks.