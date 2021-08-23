SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport employees collected school supplies and donated over 9,600 items to Bossier High School through the Roy’s Kids organization. The voluntary school supply drive, organized by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport employees, provided supplies to Roy’s Kids a local charity that supports families throughout the Shreveport-Bossier community.
Mike Powell, CEO of Roy’s Kids explained, “Ochsner LSU Health made the single largest school supplies donation Roy’s Kids has ever received. We filled 500 backpacks and donated enough school supplies to help over 100 students at Bossier High School. We still have 33% of the donation left and we will make a second run at schools in January. We are blown away by this donation and would like to personally thank each person involved.”
“The school supply donations were so appreciated by all our students and their families at the open house. These donations will help our students be more successful and confident in their class work. Students were so excited to be able to select items as their very own; this one activity does so much for their social and emotional learning as we prepare to start the new school year. The pandemic and the current economy have affected our student population in a much more difficult way than other schools in Bossier Parish. Many of our students work to support their families and yet it is not enough for most of them to pay bills, much less cover extra expenses. Our theme for this school is "Make A Difference" and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is definitely a "Difference Maker" for our school community,” stated Robin Nichols, Bossier High School.