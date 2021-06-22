SHREVEPORT, La. – Byron Bolanos, a respiratory therapist who has been with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for 22 years, has taken care of many COVID-19 patients in the last year. On February 1 of this year, he himself became a patient admitted with COVID-19. A couple weeks later he was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygen), becoming the system’s longest duration of a COVID patient needing ECMO.
Today, the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport team gave him a Warrior Walk send off as he was being transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix. He has been accepted for a lung transplant referral.
“Seeing one of our own team struggle with this disease for more than four months is a harsh reminder that this pandemic isn’t over. Vaccinations are the way to end this pandemic and stop the devastation we’ve witnessed the past year,” says Sheree Stephens, Chief Nursing Officer for Ochsner LSU Health.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport locations administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine are its Ambulatory Care Center, 1602 Kings Highway and its St. Mary Medical Center, 915 Margaret Place in Shreveport, La. Appointments can be made by calling 318-626-0050, option 0 during business hours, or MyChart users can check availability and schedule their vaccinations via MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu.