SHREVEPORT, La - People with traumatic injuries are usually taken to Shreveport's Ochsner LSU Health to be treated. In 2021, the hospital has surpassed 2020 trauma numbers, while they continue to battle COVID-19.
In 2020, the hospital treated around 2,200 trauma patients. In 2021, they've treated around 3,300 trauma patients. Some injuries treated include:
- Blunt-force trauma to the body or head
- Brain injuries
- Gunshot wounds
- Serious burns
- Serious falls
- Serious injuries from a car accident
- Stab wounds
Doctors suggest people call 911 right away or get to the nearest emergency room if you or a loved one experiences any of the above traumatic injuries.
As they've seen an increase in trauma patients, they've added two additional surgeons.
"We're a level one trauma center, we just recently got a repeat certification for trauma," said Dr. Chuck Fox the Chief Medical Officer for Ochsner LSU Health. "That's really the untold story during the whole COVID thing. The trauma section of our practices become very, very busy."
Of the 3,300 trauma patients, over 300 were pediatric cases.