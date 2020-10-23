SHREVEPORT, La. – On Saturday, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is making it easy and safe for you and your loved ones to get flu shots. Drive-thru flu shots are available for adults. To book an appointment, call 318-626-0050.
Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time. Below are flu fair details:
Saturday:
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Ambulatory Care Center
1602 Kings Hwy.
If a drive-thru flu fair does not work for your schedule, please visit one of our Primary Care or Urgent Care locations.
The flu can have a serious impact on the health of our communities, and this year with COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for everyone to get a flu shot to protect you and your loved ones.
The cost of flu shots will vary based on your health insurance.
Click here for more information.