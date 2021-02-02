SHREVEPORT, La. - IT was a terrifying day for patients and medical staff at Ochsner LSU-Health in Shreveport on Monday.
But, according to police, the life-threatening crime spree in Shreveport may have had a deadly start a day earlier in the Big Easy.
Zaokoye Chatman, 27, is now in custody. He turned himself around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Overton-Brooks VA Medical Center police in Shreveport.
Shreveport police tell KTBS Chatman is likely the same man who killed 59-year old Donald Cargo at a New Orleans gas station on Sunday afternoon. Police believe Chatman attacked Cargo with large knife or machette during an altercation near the gas pumps.
Fast forward to Ochsner-LSU Health on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. when police say Chatman walked into the hospital and stabbed two people who work there with a large knife, including his mother. The hospital went on lockdown until the all clear was given by police at the hospital. Chatman had apparently gotten away.
The timeline actually started in Colorado, according to police, with a fight between Chatman and his significant other. From there he drove to New Orleans then onto Shreveport.
Chatman's family said in an interview outside of the hospital he was in the military and left for a medical reason. They said he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
Chatman is charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree aggravated battery. The two victims in Shreveport have serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
KTBS also found out that New Orleans police are driving to Shreveport Tuesday to pick up Chatman and take him back to New Orleans to face a murder charge.