SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health announced plans for four new Community Health Centers across North Louisiana that will open by the end of 2022. The Community Health Centers are designed to address health needs in underserved communities as part of Ochsner Health’s 10-year vision for a healthy state.
“Ochsner LSU Health is quickly and continuously expanding accessible, affordable, convenient and effective health care across North Louisiana,” said Chuck Daigle, the CEO of Ochsner LSU Health. “These new Community Health Centers mark another significant milestone in that progress, meeting people where they are with services for their unique needs.”
Ochsner LSU Health will make an initial investment of $15 million in the Community Health Centers. The locations and services of the centers are determined based on the area’s highest needs. Three will be located in Shreveport and one will open in Monroe on Louisville Ave. The centers will offer a combination of health screenings, primary care, chronic disease management and digital medicine programs as well as other services, such as pediatrics, behavioral health, smoking cessation, nutrition counseling and specialty care to fit the needs of the community.
The first location is at an existing clinic at 6670 St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport that was fully renovated and opened in July 2020. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. and it will begin offering expanded services to become a Community Health Center. For appointments, call 318-626-0050.
The new Community Health Centers are part of Ochsner Health’s 10-year commitment to a healthy Louisiana, announced in November, that includes an initial investment of $100 million during the next five years. These investments are supporting projects that eliminate barriers to healthcare; bring resources into underserved, urban and rural communities; collaborate with partners to research and better understand health disparities; utilize technology and innovation to improve outcomes and invest in Louisiana’s next generation of healthcare providers and frontline staff.
About Ochsner LSU Health
On Oct. 1, 2018, Ochsner Health System (Ochsner) and LSU Health Shreveport jointly formed Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to oversee and coordinate activities between the health sciences center and the healthcare delivery system in Shreveport and Monroe, La. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is a public private partnership with a vision to improve health and well-being of its communities, access to care, quality, and facilities, expand patient-centered technology, grow the medical school, and enhance research in North Louisiana by building on the strengths of Ochsner and LSU Health Shreveport. Under the new structure, Ochsner brings their nationally-recognized expertise to the management of operations for partner hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, clinics and the clinical activity of the LSUHSC-Faculty Group. LSU will continue to oversee the LSUHSC-S School of Medicine, School of Allied Health Professions, School of Graduate Studies, Graduate Medical Education, and research initiatives.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is a three-hospital system that includes North Louisiana’s only Level 1 Trauma Center at its 452-bed hospital and a 122-bed hospital with women's and children's services in Shreveport, La. The organization also operates a 244-bed hospital in Monroe, La. With more than 4,100 employees and the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Physician Group of approximately 500 physicians, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport serves more than 140,000 patients with more than 625,000 visits annually.