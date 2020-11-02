SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ochsner LSU Health continues to expand and revitalize its St. Mary Medical Center. The location, which for more than 100 years was Shreveport’s Schumpert Hospital, will now be home to a new 20,000 square foot OB/GYN Specialists clinic.
Leading the new clinic is Dr. Kristy Waltman, who was named chief of staff of Willis-Knighton Health System in February 2018, but has now made the move to Ochsner LSU Health. She says being able to move to the St. Mary location has historical significance for the staff.
“Many of us started our careers here,” Waltman said. “When we first came out of residency, we started here, delivered babies here. And it feels good to be back.”
Waltman also says the move allows the doctors to work with a mentor, Ochsner LSU Health Chief Medical officer Dr. David Lewis.
“The reason we wanted to join this partnership is that this was a really great opportunity for us – an opportunity to be a part of something new and an opportunity for us to work with one of our mentors in Dr. Lewis,” she said.
The OBGYN Specialists group joins an existing Ochsner LSU Health OB/GYN team, whose practice is located on Kings Highway in Shreveport.