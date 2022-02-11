Ochsner vaccination site

Ochsner nurses give Moderna COVID vaccines during the 24-hour Vax Fest at the Shrine on Airline Metairie in March 2021. Ochsner's president and CEO said the COVID pandemic caused the health care system to spend roughly $160 million in temporary labor in 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Amid staffing issues induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ochsner Health System’s temporary labor costs skyrocketed from $19 million in 2019 to roughly $160 million in 2021, system President and CEO Warner Thomas said Thursday.

Warner Thomas, Ochsner Health CEO

Warner Thomas, Ochsner Health CEO

Thomas said Ochsner, which employs more than 34,000 people across Louisiana, has about 1,300 openings for registered nurses. Like other hospital systems even before the pandemic, Ochsner turns to temporary labor — also known as agency staffing — to help fill workforce gaps as needed.

Those workers can include travel nurses, who crisscross the country to help out health care facilities in need. Travel nurses typically are paid hourly rates that are several times higher than those staff nurses.

Read more about the extra cost medical facility spent in the pandemic from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments