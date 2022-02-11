Amid staffing issues induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ochsner Health System’s temporary labor costs skyrocketed from $19 million in 2019 to roughly $160 million in 2021, system President and CEO Warner Thomas said Thursday.
Thomas said Ochsner, which employs more than 34,000 people across Louisiana, has about 1,300 openings for registered nurses. Like other hospital systems even before the pandemic, Ochsner turns to temporary labor — also known as agency staffing — to help fill workforce gaps as needed.
Those workers can include travel nurses, who crisscross the country to help out health care facilities in need. Travel nurses typically are paid hourly rates that are several times higher than those staff nurses.
Read more about the extra cost medical facility spent in the pandemic from our news partner The Advocate.