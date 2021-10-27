BOSSIER CITY, La. - Ochsner Health System has bought a tract of land in northeast Bossier City for a new hospital.
Ochsner on Wednesday closed on the purchase of 30 acres on Innovation Drive, just west of Swan Lake Road and facing Interstate 220. That location is in fast growing north Bossier and the Haughton area.
Three individuals with limited knowledge of Ochsner’s plans, speaking on condition they not be publicly identified because there had been no official announcement, said Ochsner representatives said the health-care system intends to build a full-service hospital and clinics. They did not know when Ochsner intends to start.
An Ochsner official in Shreveport on Wednesday confirmed the land purchase and plans to build at the Innovation Drive location but did not disclose specifics, saying those would come later.
“Plans for construction and specifics on the services at the future medical center are underway and will complement our new Viking Drive location, which includes neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, complete with a turf field for rehabilitation, primary care, imaging and diagnostic services that is set to open next week, Ochsner LSU Health Chief Operating Officer Steve Randall said.
Ochsner has an agreement with landowners Greco-Miciotto Properties, G&J Miciotto Properties, and Natalie and Ron Miciotto to buy additional land, property records in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office show.
A new Ochsner hospital would bring competition to the only full-service hospital in Bossier City: Willis Knighton Bossier, which fronts I-220 between Airline Drive and Benton Road. Christus operates a “micro hospital” – an emergency department, six short-stay beds, lab and imaging – across the interstate from WK Bossier.
Ochsner, which has hospitals throughout the New Orleans-Baton Rouge area, operates Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on Kings Highway and a Women’s and Children’s hospital on Margaret Place in Shreveport.