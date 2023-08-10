The Oct. 14 ballot is set with the end of qualifying today.
For some, their quest for political office or a return to an elected position is over since they drew no challengers. For others, the campaign is on now that the slate of candidates has been decided.
Here's a look at area legislative races and highlights of Northwest Louisiana parish races. *Bold denotes candidates who won the offices without election.
STATEWIDE – Senate and State Representative
BESE District 4 - Stacey Melerine, Shreveport; Paige Hoffpauir, Shreveport; Emma Shepard, Shreveport`
Senate District 31 – Mike McConathy, Natchitoches; Alan Seabaugh, Shreveport.
Senate District 36 - Adam Bass, Bossier City; Robert Mills, Bossier City
Senate District 38 – John Milkovich, Keithville; Thomas Pressly, Shreveport; Chase Jennings, Shreveport
Senate District 39 – Sam Jenkins Jr., Shreveport; Barbara Norton, Shreveport; Cedric Glover, Shreveport; James "Jim" Slagle, Vivian
State Representative District 1 - Danny McCormick, Oil City; Randall Liles, Shreveport
State Representative District 2 – Terence Vinson, Shreveport; Steven Jackson, Shreveport
State Representative District 3 - Tammy Phelps, Shreveport
State Representative District 4 – Jasmine R. Green, Shreveport; Lyndon B. Johnson, Shreveport; Joy Walters, Shreveport
State Representative District 5 – Dennis Bamburg Jr., Haughton
State Representative District 6 - Evan McMichael, Shreveport; Robert "Bobby" Darrow, Shreveport; Michael Melerine, Shreveport
State Representative District 7 – Larry Bagley, Logansport; Tim Pruitt, Stonewall
State Representative District 8 - Raymond Crews, Bossier City
State Representative District 9 - Dodie Horton, Haughton; Chris Turner, Haughton
State Representative District 10 – Wayne McMahen, Springhill
State Representative District 11 – Ray Ivory Sr., Gibsland; Deandre Alexander, Arcadia; Rashid "Mon" Young, Homer
State Representative District 13 – Jack McFarland, Winnfield
BOSSIER
Sheriff – Chris Green, Benton; Julian Whittington, Benton
Clerk of Court – Jill Sessions, Benton
Assessor – Bobby Edmiston, Benton
Coroner – Mike Williams, Bossier City
Police Jury District 1 - Michael Farris, Bossier City; Andre Wilson, Doyline; Bob Brotherton, Elm Grove; Mary Odom, Haughton
Police Jury District 2 – Glenn Benton, Haughton
Police Jury District 3 - Philip Rodgers, Benton; Andy Modica, Benton
Police Jury District 4 – Jack Harvill, Plain Dealing; Donald Stephens, Plain Dealing; John Ed Jorden, Benton
Police Jury District 5 – Julianna Parks, Bossier City; Barry "Bear" Butler, Bossier City
Police Jury District 6 - Chris Marsiglia, Bossier City; Robert A. Berry, Bossier City
Police Jury District 7 – Jimmy Cochran, Bossier City
Police Jury District 8 – Doug Rimmer Sr., Bossier City
Police Jury District 9 – Pam Glorioso, Bossier City; Charles Gray, Bossier City
Police Jury District 10 – Jerome Darby, Bossier City; Mary Giles, Bossier City; James K. Carley, Bossier City; Julian "Julius" Darby, Bossier City
Police Jury District 11 – Tom Salzer, Bossier City
Police Jury District 12 – Paul “Mac” Plummer, Bossier City; Keith Sutton, Bossier City
School Board District 4 – John “Tommy” Green, Springhill; Sherri Pool, Benton; William Leighton, Benton
CADDO
Juvenile Court Judge – Justin Courtney, Ida; Heidi Martin, Shreveport
Sheriff – Henry Whitehorn Sr., Shreveport; Shayne Gibson, Greenwood; Eric Hatfield, Shreveport; John Nickelson, Shreveport; Patricia "Pat" Gilley, Shreveport; Hers Jones Jr., Shreveport
Clerk of Court – Mike Spence, Shreveport
Assessor – Kristin Hardin Gonzalez, Shreveport; Brett Frazier, Vivian; Regina Webb, Shreveport; Reginald Dewayne Johnson, Shreveport
Coroner: Todd Thoma, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 1 – Todd Hopkins, Mooringsport; Chris Kracman, Oil City
Parish Commission District 2 - Gregory Young
Parish Commission District 3 – Joshua Hanson, Shreveport; Victor L. Thomas, Shreveport; Michael D. Williams, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 4 – Frank Thaxton, Shreveport; John-Paul Young, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 5 – Roy Burrell, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 6 - Steffon Jones, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 7 – Stormy Gage-Watts, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 8 – Grace Anne Blake, Shreveport; Tim Euler, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 9 - John Atkins
Parish Commission District 10 - Quinton Aught, Shreveport; Ronald "Ronnie" Cothran, Shreveport; Kenny Gordon, Shreveport
Parish Commission District 11 – Ed Lazarus, Keithville
Parish Commission District 12 – Ken Epperson Sr., Shreveport; David Cox, Greenwood
Justice of the Peace Ward 2 (Oil City District) - Philip "Kru" Craft, Vivian
Village of Hosston alderman - Vicki Carter, Hosston
Village of Mooringsport council member - Tyler Justin Gordon, Mooringsport; Cynthia Clark, Mooringsport
DESOTO
Sheriff - Kenny Gingles, Stonewall; Jayson Richardson, Gloster
Clerk of Court – Jeremy Evans, Logansport; Layne Huckabay, Gloster; Dean Register, Logansport; Lisa Lobrano Burson, Keachi; Jodi Zeigler, Keachi
Assessor – Haus Cordray, Logansport; Ricky Temple, Mansfield; Coday Johnston, Mansfield
Coroner - Stacey Alexander Henderson, Stonewall
Police Jury District 1A - Jimmy Holmes, Keachi; Zebbulon "Zebb" Rogers, Gloster; Jeremy Wilson, Stonewall
Police Jury District 1B – Bubba Clark, Logansport; Leroy Creech, Logansport; Dewayne Mitchell, Logansport
Police Jury District 1C – Keith Parker, Mansfield; Michael McFadden, Grand Cane
Police Jury District 2 – Robby Latham, Stonewall
Police Jury District 2 - Greg Baker, Stonewall
Police Jury District 4A – Richard Fuller, Mansfield; Count Pickney, Grand Cane
Police Jury District 4B – Jeri Burrell, Mansfield; Cody Robbins, Mansfield; Donald Ray Davenport Sr., Mansfield
Police Jury District 4C - Ernel Jones, Mansfield
Police Jury District 4D – Trina Boyd-Simpson, Mansfield; Alvin Williams, Mansfield; Jeff Heard, Mansfield
Police Jury District 5 – Reggie Roe, Frierson; Nick Rains, Frierson
Police Jury District 6 - Ricky McPhearson, Pelican; Rodriguez Dale Ross, Mansfield; Fred Jones, Pelican
Village of South Mansfield alderman - Cherketha Roland, Mansfield
Village of Stanley alderman - Marsha McCoy, Logansport
Village of Longstreet - John "Bubba" Smitherman, Logansport
WEBSTER
Sheriff - Jason Parker, Minden
Clerk of Court – Holli Vining, Minden
Assessor – Denise Edwards, Minden; Sharon Duncan, Cotton Valley
Coroner - Allen Mosely, Minden
Police Jury District 1 – Bruce Blanton, Springhill
Police Jury District 2 - Allen Gilbert, Springhill
Police Jury District 3 - Patricia McMurray, Sarepta; Daniel Thomas, Springhill
Police Jury District 4 – Randy Thomas, Minden
Police Jury District 5 – Mike Griffith, Minden; George Rice, Minden; Cynt Walker, Minden; Willie Robinson, Cotton Valley; Ricky Thomas, Minden
Police Jury District 6 - Jim Bonsall, Minden
Police Jury District 7 – Steve Lemmons, Dubberly
Police Jury District 8 - Winky Newer, Minden; Nancy Hines, Minden
Police Jury District 9 - Beverly Kennon, Minden
Police Jury District 10 – Darrell Morris, Minden; Johnnye Kennon, Minden
Police Jury District 11 – Steve Ramsey, Heflin
Police Jury District 12 – Adam Lee, Doyline
Justice of the Peace District 3 - Adam Wright, Doyline
Justice of the Peace District 3 Constable - Tara Wright, Doyline
Cullen alderman - Lacandy Gipson, Cullen; Terry Lewis, Cullen
BIENVILLE
Sheriff - John Balance, Jamestown; Henry Ford, Arcadia
Clerk of Court - Willie “Eddie” Holmes, Arcadia
Assessor – Ricardo “Rick” Moore, Arcadia; Catherine Perritt, Arcadia
Coroner - Amanda Lindberg, Ringgold
CLAIBORNE
Sheriff -Michael Allen, Homer; Sam Dowies, Homer; Van McDaniel, Homer
Clerk of Court – Brian Flynn, Homer
Assessor – Katie Buckner Coburn, Athens; Bob Robinson, Homer; Mae "Kitty" Williams, Haynesville
Coroner - William Mark Haynes, Homer
Village of Athens alderman - Eric Caldwell, Athens
NATCHITOCHES
Sheriff - Michael “Mike” Wilson, Natchitoches; Steven "Steve" Pezant, Natchitoches; Stuart Wright, Natchitoches; Jackson Jones, Natchitoches
Clerk of Court – David Stamey, Natchitoches
Assessor – Yolanda “Tootie” Chevalier-Reed, Natchitoches
Coroner – Steven Enlow Clanton, Campti
Village of Provencal alderman - James Allen Dupreee, Provencal
Village of Provencal police chief - Eric Upchurch, Robeline
RED RIVER
Sheriff - Glen Edwards, Coushatta; Michael Antilley, Coushatta; Thomas "Tommy" Ashworth, Hall Summit
Clerk of Court – Stuart Shaw, Coushatta
Assessor - Dovie Beard, Coushatta
Coroner - Wyche Coleman Jr., Coushatta
Hall Summit police chief - Joshua Adams, Hall Summit
SABINE
Sheriff - Coby Lang, Many; Jeff Evans, Many; Aaron Mitchell, Florien
Clerk of Court -Shelly Salter, Florien
Assessor - Christopher “Chris” Tidwell, Many
Coroner - Mark Holder, Many
Village of Pleasant Hill Mayor - Gloria Stewart, Pleasant Hill
Village of Pleasant Hill alderman - John Guillory, Pleasant Hill