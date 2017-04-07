Two of five men involved in the 2015 kidnapping and attempted murder of a man abducted from Logansport during a botched drug deal will spend more than a decade behind bars. A third defendant who admitted to his role in the crime faces the same fate when sentenced this summer.
As for the remaining two, including the man identified in court records as the shooter, no sentencing dates are included in the records following their guilty pleas that have taken place in the past few months.
The latest court action happened Thursday in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Louisiana, in Shreveport when Christopher Douglas, 36 of Logansport pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to distribution of methamphetamines and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Douglas’ case was transferred late last month from the Eastern District of Texas. He faces up to 40 years in prison on the drug charge and up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge when he’s sentenced Aug. 25.
The drug charge stems from Douglas’ sale of 2 ounces of methamphetamines on April 26 in Many. The kidnapping involves a man, only identified in court documents as T.S., who was abducted in Logansport then taken to Carthage, Texas. He he was shot twice, including once in the head, but survived.
Douglas’ co-defendants include Gary Cutright, 22, of Zwolle; Cory Carnell Mitchell, 28, of Tenaha, Texas; Montonious Robinson and Quannell Newton, 36, of Many. All have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Mitchell was sentenced Wednesday in Texas to almost 22 years in prison. He’ll be on supervised release for 5 years after serving his sentence.
Newton was sentenced March 7, also in Texas, to 11 years and 3 months in prison. The court recommended he be placed at a federal facility in Pollock, La., be allowed to participate in substance abuse treatment and inmate financial responsibility program, according to court records.
No sentencing dates are noted in the court record for Cutright and Robinson.
Cutright is the one identified in court records as the shooter. He and Newton were arrested in Sabine Parish in January 2016 following the report of a Zwolle child’s abduction. The 7-year-old was the subject of a statewide endangerment alert issued on Dec. 31, 2015. He was located unharmed hours later in Texas.
A Texas grand jury the same month indicted Cutright, Newton and Mitchell on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The charges are not related to the child’s abduction.
Robinson was arrested Oct. 26 on a pending indictment.
According to previously filed court documents, the crime stemmed from a December 2015 deal to sell methamphetamine. Cutright and Newton met the victim, T.S., drove from Carthage to Logansport to pick up the drugs. T.S. was tied up then shot in the leg as he tried to run away.
T.S. promised to hand over money from a safe in his Carthage home. But while en route, he jumped from the car. Cutright shot T.S. in the head, court documents state.
T.S. was left in the highway. He was later taken to a Tyler, Texas, hospital, where he was treated.
DeSoto Parish investigators retrieved surveillance video from Logansport Truck Stop that connected Cutright to T.S., who also picked Cutright from a photo line-up and confirmed the location of a house in Logansport where the robbery and kidnapping took place.
The connection between T.S. and the child who was abducted has not been disclosed.
The FBI, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carthage Police Department and Longview Police Department conducted the investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney James G. Cowles Jr. is prosecuting the case.