TEXARKANA, Texas - An off-duty officer made an arrest Wednesday when he walked up on a robbery right after it happened.
Texarkana Texas police say officer Aaron Jones and his father-in-law were going shopping in Central Mall on his day off. As they were about to go inside, they heard a woman screaming nearby in the parking lot and they both ran in her direction to find out what was going on. She pointed to a man walking away from her and said that he'd just stolen her cell phone.
The department says Jones told the suspect that he was a police officer and told him to stop, but did not listen. Jones was able catch up with Roy MacDonald, 33, before he got into his car. Officer Jones was punched in the mouth, but was able to pin MacDonald until a mall security officer arrived a couple minutes later and they could get him handcuffed, Texarkana police said.
MacDonald was arrested for Robbery and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond at $75,000.