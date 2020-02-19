SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer is on the other side of the bars today, accused of shooting another man in the leg early this morning, according to a statement from SPD spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Wilhite.
Darius Morris, 27, of Shreveport, was booked into the city jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder. No bond is set.
“I am extremely disappointed in the senseless actions of this officer. As public servants, we are sworn to serve and protect and this violates the oath that we all take when donning the badge. We work very hard as a department to reduce gun violence in our city and Officer Morris’ actions will not be tolerated," Police Chief Ben Raymond said in the statement.
Morris was off-duty when the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane. He is accused of shooting 27-year-old Reginald Jones in the leg, according to Wilhite
Jones was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Morris and Jones were involved in an argument prior to the shooting, Wilhite said.
Morris is employed by the Shreveport Police Department as a patrol officer since July 2016.