SHREVEPORT, La - The Office of Motor Vehicles is up and running in Northwest Louisiana after cyber attacks brought much of the government to a standstill.
The ransomware attack even led to a state of emergency.
This allowed several agencies to take action, including waiving fees and fines for services that were cut off.
An employee told KTBS they are back online and offering all of their services.
The employee said off camera, the best part right now is there is almost no wait time.
KTBS spoke to a customer Thursday who says was very pleased with the service she received.
“Everything was fast and on time. There was nothing slow about it. I got my handicap stickers and everything in place. Everything was taken care of,” said Josephine Mackgaskey.
However, some residents are concerned other attacks could happen in the near future.
“Well in Louisiana there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be updated. We got to get our priorities straight. I mean that was definitely unexpected and messed up a lot of people’s schedules,” explained John Holland.
Another Shreveport resident said, “I think it’s pretty poor that the state of Louisiana would let something like that happen when there are all sorts of antiviruses available. I think it’s kind of crazy.” But a few minutes later Bill Moser was pleased everything went well for him at the Shreveport OMV.
“So I walked in and it wasn’t very crowded. I mean I was in and out in less than 10 minutes,” Moser said.
KTBS learned the OMV in Shreveport has their ATM system down. If you are planning on going to this OMV, make sure to bring some cash.
According the state website, the only two OMV offices still closed are in Buras in Plaquemines Parish, and Amite in Tangipahoa Parish.