SHREVEPORT, La. - A police officer and four others are in the hospital after a car accident that happened Saturday evening.
The accident happened at 3:39 p.m. in the 5200 block of Broadway Avenue in the Broadway and Henry intersection.
According to police, a Shreveport Police Dept. officer was traveling north, while the other driver was traveling south on Broadway. The driver turned left in front of the officer before crashing. Four people including the officer and a three year old were transported to Ochsner LSU Health. All had non-life threatening injuries.
This crash is still under investigation, including a review of the officers dash cam.