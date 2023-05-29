SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an officer-involved shooting on the 7200 block of Old River Road this Monday. The incident happened in the 71105 zip code.
One man has been transported to Ochsner LSU where he was pronounced dead with at least one gunshot wound.
After the initial call around 1:55 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G confirmed two SPD officers arrived at the scene between Old River Circle and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop where shots were fired after a fight.
No officers were injured.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the last six weeks. This also marks the 30th homicide in Shreveport for 2023.
Louisiana State Police will be taking over the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.