SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting on the 2200 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

One victim has been transported to a local hospital.

Caddo 911 currently reports 19 SPD units at the scene between Old River Circle and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. 

State Police Troop G has confirmed they are also heading to the scene. They will be taking over the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

