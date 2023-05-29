SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting on the 2200 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
One victim has been transported to a local hospital.
Caddo 911 currently reports 19 SPD units at the scene between Old River Circle and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
State Police Troop G has confirmed they are also heading to the scene. They will be taking over the investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.