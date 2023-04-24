SHREVEPORT, La. – Sunday night’s fatal officer-involved shooting is the fourth so far this year in Shreveport and Bossier City.
Three of the four have ended ended in fatalities.
The latest happened on Mansfield Road and Valley View Drive. In a limited statement, Shreveport police said officers made a traffic stop, there was a struggle with the driver, who was out of his car, then a shot was fired.
The coroner’s office identified the man as Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33, of Shreveport. He died at the hospital less than a half-hour after the shooting. The coroner said he had multiple gunshot wounds.
State Police have taken over the investigation.
The first officer-involved shooting this year was on Feb. 3 and led to the arrest of the officer. Alonzo Bagley, 43, of Shreveport died after being shot at the Villa Norte Apartments.
State police said Officer Alexander Tyler shot Bagley after Bagley ran from the apartment. Bagley was not armed.
Tyler, 23, is charged with negligent homicide in Bagley’s death. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Caddo District Court on May 18. He has resigned from the Police Department.
Six days after Bagley’s death, Shreveport police officers were involved in another shooting. It happened Feb. 9 off Linwood Avenue.
Police responded to a report of a carjacking at Family Dollar, where an armed man shot another man and tried to steal his car. The man, later identified as Zechariah Stutts, 18, ran when police arrived. They caught up with him in a field behind a business complex up the road.
State police, which took over this part of the investigation, said a SPD officer shot Stutts. He survived and is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with shooting and attempted carjacking.
Stutts pleaded not guilty Wednesday. His next court appearance is June 1.
Multiple Bossier Parish law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting on March 4. A man wanted on arrest warrants led Haughton police, Bossier City police and Bossier sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from Haughton to East Texas Street in Bossier City.
The wanted man, Jason Michael Mattingly, 31, crashed his pickup truck on East Texas Street. The Bossier Parish sheriff said Mattingly was armed. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin reviewed videos and reports related to the incident and declared the shooting justified. The officers and deputies involved were cleared earlier this month and have returned to work.
In 2022, there were five officer-involved shootings in northwest Louisiana. Only one was fatal and that happened in Red River Parish last fall.
Here’s a look at those cases:
June 26, 2022
A deputy-involved shooting in south Bossier Parish happened as Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies were investigating a kidnapping. A man living on Jones Road said he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Marcus Thomas then let go on Oilfield Road.
A pursuit began after deputies found Thomas. He drove back to the victim’s home, jumped out with a gun in his hand and ran. Deputies chased him and one came face-to-face with Thomas.
Thomas, with the gun in his hand, was shot twice. His injuries were non-life threatening.
Thomas is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, second-degree kidnapping and illegal use of a weapon.
Thomas remains in jail. He was last in court on April 3. He has a plea offer on the table until May 25.
Aug. 25, 2022:
Brad Schneider, 58, was shot after pointing a machete at officers. Police arrived at his home on East Kings Highway after his daughter reported Schneider’s erratic behavior.
In a two-minute standoff captured by the body cameras of two Shreveport police officers, Schneider could be seen alternately picking up a machete, putting it down, then pointing it at officers while patting his chest and saying, “Right here.”
Schneider’s daughter could be seen and heard begging for officers not to shoot her father because of his heart condition. One officers yelled 29 times for Schneider to put down the machete.
Schneider was warned he would be shot if he took another step. The body cam shows Schneider turn away from officers and head to the house. Both officers opened fire. At least one shot hit Schneider in the back of the leg.
Schneider was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He was scheduled to go to trial on March 20; however, last month it was taken off the calendar. He’s scheduled for a hearing on May 3.
Aug. 27, 2022
The only fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Louisiana last year happened in Red River Parish. State police said sheriff’s deputies were investigating an incident involving two people, one of whom was armed.
Deputies went to a church on Highway 71 to meet the complainant. And that’s when George Maxie, 69, of Coushatta, arrived too.
State police said Maxie approached deputies as they interviewed the other person, and Maxie was shot. He died at the scene.
The status of the investigation by state police was unknown Monday. Attempts to reach District Attorney Julie Jones were unsuccessful.
Sept. 14, 2022
State police said Charles Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was shot by Shreveport police after he first pointed a gun at officers.
The shooting happened on Ashley River Road in the Twelve Oaks subdivision. The preliminary investigation indicated Anthony was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. His parents called 911.
Officers encountered Anthony as he was leaving the subdivision and asked him to stop and get out of his vehicle. That’s when he reportedly pointed a gun and officers shot him.
Anthony is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. No trial date has been set until Anthony is evaluated by a sanity commission.
According to court records, Anthony’s defense attorney said he met with him via zoom on March 23 and it’s “apparent” Anthony’s mental condition is such that an evaluation by a sanity commission is necessary to determine if he has the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and to assist in his defense.
A hearing is set for May 31 to determine his capacity to proceed. Anthony remains in jail.
Oct. 4, 2022
A disagreement at the Red Dot Storage on Greenwood Road between a trucker and a repo man led to a gun battle with Greenwood police. The trucker was grazed in the head by a bullet and taken to the hospital.
Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
He's accused of assaulting Jeff Bailes, the trucker, with a firearm, and Greenwood police Officer Shawn Fertzenbaugh with a vehicle. McMurry wasn’t supposed to have a handgun since he was convicted in 2017 of second-degree kidnapping in Richland Parish.
McMurry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. On April 17, his attorney asked for a speedy trial. McMurry’s case is set for arguments and hearings on May 23.