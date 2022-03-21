TEXARKANA, Ark. - Two inmates who escaped from the Bowie County Annex in downtown Texarkana, Texas were captured Monday afternoon in the 200 block of East Street on the Arkansas side.
Texarkana, Ark., police have confirmed there was also an officer-involved shooting in the same location.
Michael Olson, 30, was being held on felony assault and a probation violation charge. Wayde Land, 38, was in jail on charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance.
At this point, police have not confirmed the conditions of the inmates.
Bowie County sheriff officials say the two inmates escaped the facility by breaking through the cinder block exterior wall on the South side. The breach was located on the second floor of the jail annex.
Once outside, officers say the inmates were able to maneuver through the perimeter fencing and concertina wire before fleeing the facility.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.