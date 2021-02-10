Louisiana is one of only 23 states that partially tax the retired military compensation benefit of a surviving spouse or former spouse.
The ArkLaTex Military Officers Association wants to change that. Just before the pandemic started last year the local chapter initiated an effort to change this in Louisiana.
If approved, Louisiana will join 25 other states that do not tax the SBP benefit for surviving spouses.
"A surviving spouse, who now begins to receive a reduced payment in retired pay under the SBP program, also faces the possibility that the reduced pay will be taxed on an income basis. We're all working together to approach our local legislators, with the idea that we can gain, what we hope is widespread support," said Colonel Mike Dilda, USAF (retd.)
Louisiana tax law does not tax military retired pay while the retired member is living and receiving compensation for service.