SHREVEPORT, La. - Police officers are investigating an overnight crash and shooting that are thought to be related.
according to officers on the scene two kids are being questioned after fleeing from a crashed car on Corbitt Street that was believed to be involved in a shooting.
Just a few blocks away officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound with officers on the scene believing the man was shot in a different location but made his way to Murray Street before he was found and taken to Ochsner LSU with non-life threatening injuries.
While officers were on the scene rapid fire gunshots went off with police believing they happened at the super foods one parking lot -- a common location for donuts and burnouts.
This is a developing story.