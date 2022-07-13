SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department K-9 Unit was joined by Caddo sheriff's deputies and other supporters Tuesday in saying goodbye to retired K-9 Officer Shadow.
Shadow served the community for nearly eight years in narcotics and criminal apprehension with his handler, Cpl. Andrew Presley, before retiring due to medical issues. He enjoyed his last couple of years with his human family, having the relaxing retirement he deserved, the department said.
Shadow took his honor walk at University Veterinary Hospital, where he was surrounded by his former teammates and teammates from surrounding agencies.
A private funeral will be held at the K9 cemetery on a later date.
"Good boy Shadow," SPD said in a Facebook post.