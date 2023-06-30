A Shreveport K9 officer making the ultimate sacrifice, dying in the line of duty. Just a few hours ago, K9 Harrie was honored by fellow officers and the community.
It was a solemn day for Shreveport police officers as they laid K9 Harrie to rest.
“He just loved what he did,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Hammer, K9 Harrie’s handler.
Dozens came to pay their respects and thank Harrie for his service.
“It's overwhelming to see support not only from all the canine departments that came around, the citizens that showed up. Shreveport Police Department really showed up. It means so much to my family and myself,” said Hammer.
Harrie died from a heat related illness after he and his handler Jeffrey Hammer searched for suspected car thieves who ran away after a chase on June 24. Harrie and Hammer had worked together since last summer.
“I found out quickly he was probably the strongest dog I've ever had on the leash. He loved what he did. He never failed any tasks,” said Hammer.
They quickly developed a strong bond.
“He was a part of our family. But most of all, we say all the time, you know, Harrie is my dog. He was everybody's dog. He just had that personality,” said Hammer.
Hammer said there’s a hole in his heart and that Harrie will be greatly missed.
“I still wake up looking for him in the morning, and I still look over my shoulder when I'm driving down the road,” said Hammer.
Harrie had been with the department since January 2018.