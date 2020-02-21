SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men sought by Shreveport police fired at officers then led them on a high-speed chase, according to SPD spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Wilhite.
Shots were fired near Jewella Avenue and Sumner Street. Wilhite said at least eight police vehicles were struck by bullets but no officers were injured.
Police did not confirm if the suspects had been hit by gunfire.
No details were provided about why officers were searching for the men. But they said narcotics officers and homicide investigators were responsible for issuing the arrest warrants.
The chase ended mainly because police vehicles were so badly damaged by gunfire.
Wilhite said it all happened so fast.
"When (police) arrived on the scene, they were immediately fired upon by at least two subjects from a vehicle. We're not going to release the description of the vehicle at this time. The officers vehicles were struck multiple times. The suspects were able to flee in their vehicle headed eastbound down Sumner. They got on Jewella. As they topped the hill here at Sumner and Jewella, they fired upon another set of officers that were in the barbershop parking lot,” Wilhite said.
Police have not provided a description of the suspects.