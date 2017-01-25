ASHLAND, La. (AP) -- Officials are marking the opening a women's jail in Terrebonne Parish.
The Courier of Houma reports that Wednesday's grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m., and guided tours will be held shortly after.
The Ashland facility had been a juvenile detention center. Terrebonne Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says the newly converted space will accommodate the parish's need for additional inmate bed space.
The jail will accommodate about 130 female inmates and free up space for more male inmates at the current jail next door.
Parish President Gordy Dove says converting the juvenile center into a women's facility saved the parish at least $200,000.