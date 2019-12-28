LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A fire official says people are dead after a small plane crash in Lafayette.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that there are five fatalities at the scene.
Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.
KATC reported that eyewitnesses say the plane hit a power line while trying to make an emergency landing. The impact blew out the windows of the post office off of Verot School Rd.
All businesses and neighborhoods in the area are without power, and Walmart on Pinhook is closed and has been evacuated. The area around has been roped off by police, according to KATC.