This weekend many people will be hitting the lake or river on a boat! It’s the unofficial kick off weekend for summer, but officials want to remind you to stay safe while you’re having fun.
“Be courteous. Be safe. You know, we want everybody to enjoy the water in Caddo Parish, but do it responsibly,” said Cpl. Madison Cox with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It’s the unofficial start to the boating season, which means many boats haven’t been in the water for months, so officials urge you to take time now to inspect your boat for any issues.
“Port and starboard light and your all around light, you need to make sure that they are working, especially if you're going to be out at night,” said Cox.
Make sure you have life jackets for everyone and a fire extinguisher. Change out the gas if needed and make sure everything is working.
“Because the worst thing you want to do is break down in the middle of Memorial Day weekend and spend half your day getting towed back to the boat launch,” said Cox.
They say having a plan for the day is important.
“Make sure they have a float plan. Tell people whether they're going fishing, where they're going fishing, at what time they should be home. That way, if something happens to them and they're not home by the time that they're expected, their family members can call the local sheriff's office and we can go out there and try to find them,” said Cox.
Make sure to keep an eye on your gas gauge.
“Make sure you have a third of gas to go out and have fun and do what you want to do. A third of the gas to get back to the boat launch where your vehicle is and a third of gas just for an emergency,” said Cox.
And although many people will be partying, officials say the consequences for boating while drunk are the same as driving while drunk.
“If you're drunk behind the wheel, you will get a DWI. But in a car, you're not supposed to be drinking at all on a boat. If you're a passenger, you can be drinking,” said Cox.