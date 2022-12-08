SHREVEPORT, La. -- Changes could be on the way to speed camera enforcement of some school zones. That's after KTBS 3 News took the concerns of one Caddo Parish Schools employee to city officials.
The employee, who was instructed by the school board to be anonymous, says that the city decided that lights should flash in school zones at the same times systemwide for the cameras installed this year. The employee says that's what he was told by an official in the office of Shreveport's City Attorney.
In afternoons, the lights flash from 2 to 4 p.m. But high schools don't let students out until 5 minutes until 4. That means traffic can resume normal speeds at the time students are headed out.
In front of Captain Shreve High School, that's 40 miles per hour on East Kings.
It also means that no students are around when the lights start flashing at 2 p.m. around high schools. So, the speed limit is being enforced unnecessarily that early -- in the opinion of the employee we talked to.
This comes after our report last week on a motorist who claims the camera's times are off. Ginger Marks said that results in innocent drivers like her getting expensive tickets.
The following day, we saw crews checking the cameras in front of Captain Shreve, where Marks was clocked.
City of Shreveport Director of Communications Marquel Sennet said in a statement, "The city of Shreveport is aware of the concerns surrounding the system that have been raised by the public. The city will be taking the appropriate steps to evaluate what is currently in place."
The operator of the system is Blue Line Solutions, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That's where payments of the speeding tickets are sent.
Caddo Parish Schools spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood told KTBS in a statement, "Blue Line Solutions contacted the district to ask for the schedules used for our bell schedules for elementary, middle and high schools as they were working to pilot their initiative with Shreveport Police Department. In regard to locations and the amount of traffic around schools, Shreveport police review and evaluate school zones."
Marks says she will contest her ticket at an administrative hearing at Government Plaza on December 14. An assistant city attorney will be the hearing officer.