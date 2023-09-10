SHREVEPORT, La. - The original noise ordinances for oil and gas wells in Caddo Parish are causing residents to complain about fracking noise, as it approaches more populated areas.
At Thursday’s Caddo Commission meeting, some commissioners said the noise ordinance needs to be updated to reflect the complaints of the community.
Oil and gas companies contend the noise is not generating many complaints, but some commissioners disagree.
“Some of these producers or drillers may not be getting complaints because citizens call me,” said Commissioner Ken Epperson, Natural Resources Committee.
The Caddo Parish Commission’s proposal to address the noise complaints is to make Caddo’s noise ordinance the same as Bossier's.
However, the oil and gas companies are concerned the noise ordinance will affect their business.
“The limitations and ambiguity that are present in this ordinance will certainly impact the economics of drillers in this area,” said Tom Thurmond, Blue Dome Operating Company.
“We are one of the operators who is smaller than the other operators and we have limited acreage. And so, we can't go off into the more rural areas and, you know, completely avoid rules like this,” said Toby Landry, Paloma Natural Gas.
An ordinance was previously discussed between the Natural Resources Committee and the Oil and Gas Industry, but neither group agreed on every issue.
Commissioner John Atkins, who is on the Natural Resources Committee, says he wants to address the industry’s concerns.
“If this ordinance passes and the industry finds it untenable, let's talk about it, let's make investments if we need to,” said Atkins.
The ordinance failed with a vote of 7 to 4 with 1 absent.