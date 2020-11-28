BENTON, La. -- Economic and industrial activity may be slow across the nation right now because of COVID-19, but the oil and gas industry is ongoing in Bossier Parish.
That's true in the Butler Hill area of Benton, where oil and gas operators are developing several wells. The fracking process requires an ample supply of water, and the water for those wells is coming from Cypress Black Bayou.
"The (November) 23rd we started pumping, which is the first in history of the lake's water being used for what the intent of what the lakes being built was for. That's what everybody needs to understand ... these lakes were built for agriculture, industry, a secondary water source for the town of Benton and Bossier. And just a small percentage -- 25% -- was supposed to be used for recreation and fishing," said Robert Berry, Cypress Black Bayou Water and Conservation District executive director.
There's been some concerns about how this might impact the water levels of the lake.
"On 11-23 which was this past Monday at 7:15 in the morning we started pumping. The lake level at that time was 179.50. Pool stage, that's the top elevation of the spillway is 179.6. So at 179.6 you have water going across the spillway. When we started the pumping it was an inch and a quarter down from pool stage. As of this morning 11-28-20 at 7:15, with a little bit of rainfall we've had, we're at 7/8th's of an inch down from pool stage. So the lakes have actually replenished with a little bit of rainfall, even though they have been pulling," said Berry.
As of Saturday night about 103,000 barrels of water had been pulled from the lake. The company that's doing the drilling needs about 250,000 barrels total to finish the job, which should be completed by Sunday night or Monday morning, Berry said.