CADDO PARISH, La. - An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office the stabbing occurred on the 14000 block of Highway 538. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
The sheriff's department said Humphrey stabbed a family member three times during an altercation. Humphrey was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated battery.