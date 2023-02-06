SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship safe and unharmed Monday evening. He was found in the wooded area behind the closed Oil City Elementary Magnet School.
Blankenship, 80, disappeared from his home around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Caddo Patrol deputies organized a search and rescue plan, and with the use of a drone, equipped with night vision capabilities (FLIR), found him.
Blankenship walked out of the woods to deputies on his own. A North Caddo Medical Ambulance was called to the area and transported him to North Caddo Medical Center for evaluation.