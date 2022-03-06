OIL CITY, La- The Oil City Water Works Water System has had an interruption in service due to an outside utility company hitting a water main.
Due to this interruption, we are issuing a BOIL ADVISORY. This is completely voluntary. We will advise you in this same manner when the advisory has been lifted.
Because of this repair, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
Therefore, as a precaution, the Oil City Water Works Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Oil City Water Works Water System.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
Guidelines for food service establishments are attached.
Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Upon such notification, the Oil City Water Works Water System will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.
Boil Advisory Guidelines for Food Service Operations
- . All retail food establishments should voluntarily close if they do not have water provided.
- . Minimize food preparation and bare hand contact with ready to eat foods.
- . Use single service utensils.
- . Use bottled water from an approved source for drinking or follow boil advisory.
- . Suggested hand-washing instructions using two (2) buckets of boiled or bottled water from an approved source:
- Use first bucket of clean potable water to remove soil off hands, using soap and water for a minimum of twenty (20) seconds, then rinse with clean potable water poured over hands.
- Use second bucket as hand dip well containing 100 PPM free chlorine or 25 PPM iodine or 200 PPM Quaternary Ammonia.
- Disconnect or turn valves off to water supply lines for ice machines, dip wells, coffee.
- machines, fountain drinks, Icee machines, or any other machines requiring a direct potable water line connection.
- . Dump ice bin and clean with an approved sanitizer.
- . Use only boiled water or bottled water from an approved source for washing dishes/utensils in a three (3) compartment sink – do not use a mechanical dish machine.
- . Follow the water boil advisory until notification from the Office of Public Health that the water is safe for human consumption.