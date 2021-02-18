SHREVEPORT, La. -- The local oil and gas industry is typically a 24/7 operation. But Tuesday night, Colton Sanders of CNC Oilfield Services shut down all operation amid the winter storm and had no plans to work Wednesday.
That was until he got a phone call telling him Shreveport hospitals were in dire need of water. His initial response was he couldn't help because he shut down their trucks.
"But it weighed heavy on my heart," the Stonewall man said in a social media post. He said he couldn't let "folks up there" go without heat.
Fellow oilfield worker Brian Sneed agreed.
In a separate post, he also said he had "zero plans' to get out in the weather, but didn't hesitate when Sanders called.
Knowing hospital officials were in a panic since the city's water system was down and a water source is necessary to keep the hospitals' boilers going, Sanders and his "selfless group of people we have at CNC" jumped in to help in a time of need.
The driver there was "insane," wrote Sneed, who is the owner/driver with Bulldog Oilfield Services.
Using 18-wheelers that usually haul water to well sites, the two men instead directed the trucks to Christus Schumpert, Ochsner LSU Health, Willis-Knighton Pierremont, Willis-Knighton North and Progressive Care Center.
"We love our community and want to help out wherever needed. Thank you James Caskey, Kris Cooper, Jamie Burford and Brain Sneed for setting up LSU," Sanders wrote.