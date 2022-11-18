BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
Adam Purland of Stonewall and Clay Moock of Haughton suffered extensive burns in the explosion that happened on April 19. Both men are continuing to receive intensive treatment for their burn injuries.
According to the OSHA violation detail, ignition sources were not controlled near a leaking natural gas pipeline, exposing the two employees to fire hazards. Energy Transfer was cited for not providing a work environment “free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm.”