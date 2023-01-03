WASHINGTON – Battling higher flood insurance premiums, reviving offshore drilling, decriminalizing marijuana and reinstating troops who refused COVID shots are among the various goals for Louisiana's senators and representatives in Congress going into 2023.
The state's one Democratic and seven Republican members are taking on more power come Jan. 3, when the 118th Congress is sworn in.
Rep. Steve Scalise, the Jefferson Republican who was minority whip in the Democratic House, is set to be number two as majority leader now that Republicans are in control. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge becomes the ranking Republican on the Senate committee overseeing health. Rep. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, is the second vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
All must consider the national issues and politics of the day.
But local needs won’t be neglected, said Rep. Garret Graves, the Baton Rouge Republican in line to chair the House subcommittee overseeing the nation’s airports.
