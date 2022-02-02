BATON ROUGE, La. - Oil prices could rise to nearly $100 per barrel later this year, a Baton Rouge economist said Tuesday, though he warned they likely won’t stay there for long as production climbs globally toward pre-COVID-19 levels.
Financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have predicted oil could reach or surpass the $100 per barrel mark by this summer as demand inches its way back to its 2019 heights, said Loren Scott, CEO of Loren C. Scott and Associates.
At the beginning of the pandemic, global oil demand plummeted from 100.9 million barrels per day in 2019 to 92.3 million barrels a day in 2020, a drop of 8.5%, Scott said. Producers such as the United States and OPEC cut their output as prices cratered. Oil prices even briefly went negative in April 2020.
Demand grew back to 96.3 million in 2021 and is expected around 99.7 million this year as countries continue to reopen their economies. As a result, oil prices were $86.30 per barrel as of Jan. 28, which is higher than pre-COVID levels, Scott said.
Scott predicted the United States will ramp up production by about 500,000 barrels of oil per day in 2022.
