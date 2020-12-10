OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,460 new COVID-19 cases across the state, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 225,453.
As of Thursday, the state’s 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 3,058, health officials said.
Thirty-five additional deaths were also reported.
According to the health department, there have been 1980 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Officials also reported 194,229 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 29,244 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.