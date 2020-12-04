OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday added 4,827 new COVID-19 cases across the state, which officials said include some backlogged cases, bringing the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 208,875.
According to the health department’s latest Situation Update, the sharp increase in new cases reported Friday is largely attributable to an issue with the department’s PHIDDO internal reporting system, which resulted in a number of cases being backlogged until Friday.
After further review, officials said the case level should have been reported as roughly 3,000 cases per day on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec.4.
Twenty-four additional deaths were reported Friday.
According to the health department, there have been 1,860 coronavirus deaths statewide.
Oklahoma's Commissioner of Health Lance Frye released the following statement:
"I want to be clear about the urgency of the situation. These totals are far too high. This is a pandemic and we must not grow weary of protecting ourselves, our family and our communities.
"While we anticipated a rise in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday, this is of no comfort to the families that are impacted by this highly contagious virus. My heart goes out to the growing number of Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19, as well as to our healthcare professionals who are putting themselves at risk and working around the clock.
"As we approach the rest of the holiday season, I urge you to think of your families and your neighbors. Please follow the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet apart from others.
"And while it’s natural to want to gather with loved ones during the holidays, I ask that you consider alternate options this year for the safety of your families and communities. Consider reducing the size of your gatherings, asking guests to follow the three W’s, or having a virtual gathering this year with loved ones who live out of town or in separate households.”
Officials also reported that 177,564 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.
There are currently 29,451 active COVID-19 cases statewide, officials said.