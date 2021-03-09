OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state officials on Tuesday announced new guidance for long-term care visitation amid drop in new COVID-19 cases and rise in vaccination.
Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said at a news conference trained, essential caregivers will be allowed to visit their loved ones at long-term care facilities across the state.
Travis Kirkpatrick, Deputy Commissioner of Health, said the state will allow visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities as long as the visitor completes a state-provided essential caregiver training and that the resident signs a waiver allowing visitation.
The state will provide a 15-minute training program online for free.
Visitors who complete the training will still have to follow a number of guidelines, including:
- When both the resident and the visitor are vaccinated, a mask is required and proof of vaccination completion may be provided for both to have unsupervised contact.
- If either the resident or a visitor is not vaccinated, a mask is required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours may be required for access entry into the facility. Non-supervised contact may occur once those are accomplished.
- In situations where neither a resident or a visitor is vaccinated, a mask will be required and proof of a negative COVID-19 test may be required for both to have supervised, non-contact visits.
The state will also provide facilities with PPE to help keep residents and visitors safe.
For those who do not have internet access, officials said they can complete the training when they arrive at the facility.
Tuesday's news conference comes as COVID-19 cases continue to drop and vaccinations continue to rise in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of the residents living in long-term care have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. State health officials also said that cases in these facilities are going down.
Visitations at nursing homes and long-term care have been limited, especially in the beginning of the pandemic when those were hit the worst with outbreaks.