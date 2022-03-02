OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is planning to award a record $15 million to electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo for a planned manufacturing facility in Oklahoma.
The Tulsa World reports the money from the governor's Quick Action Closing Fund will support Canoo's plan for a 1,500-job factory in Pryor, Oklahoma.
The company is also planning to add 700 jobs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and build facilities in neighboring northwest Arkansas.
Canoo also said Monday that Oklahoma has finalized an agreement to purchase 1,000 vehicles from the company.
The $15 million from the fund is five times the previous state record of $3 million.