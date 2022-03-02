FILE - Ulrich Kranz, co-Founder & CEO of Canoo, arrives in his first electric van model at AutoMobility LA auto show in Los Angeles, on Nov. 19, 2019. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is planning to award a state-record $15 million to electric vehicle-manufacturer Canoo for a planned manufacturing facility in the state. The Tulsa World reports the money from the governor's Quick Action Closing Fund will support Canoo's plan for a 1,500-job factory in Pryor, Okla. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)