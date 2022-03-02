Electric Vehicle Company Oklahoma

FILE - Ulrich Kranz, co-Founder & CEO of Canoo, arrives in his first electric van model at AutoMobility LA auto show in Los Angeles, on Nov. 19, 2019. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is planning to award a state-record $15 million to electric vehicle-manufacturer Canoo for a planned manufacturing facility in the state. The Tulsa World reports the money from the governor's Quick Action Closing Fund will support Canoo's plan for a 1,500-job factory in Pryor, Okla. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

 Damian Dovarganes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is planning to award a record $15 million to electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo for a planned manufacturing facility in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports the money from the governor's Quick Action Closing Fund will support Canoo's plan for a 1,500-job factory in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The company is also planning to add 700 jobs in Tulsa and Oklahoma City and build facilities in neighboring northwest Arkansas.

Canoo also said Monday that Oklahoma has finalized an agreement to purchase 1,000 vehicles from the company.

The $15 million from the fund is five times the previous state record of $3 million.

